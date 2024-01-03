Now, ready for a fight

IANS

Karan Singh Grover, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Fighter, on Tuesday shared pictures of himself, flaunting his chiselled physique and washboard abs.

Karan, who is known for his work in the shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing glimpses of his workout routine on social media. The post was captioned as “Metamorphosis”.

Karan, who will be soon seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, got compliments from the fans, who wrote, “Finally Hrithik ko competition milega.”

Hrithik and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter features Karan as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz. It will be released in the theatres on January 25.