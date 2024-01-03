Now, ready for a fight

Karan Singh Grover, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Fighter, on Tuesday shared pictures of himself, flaunting his chiselled physique and washboard abs.
Karan, who is known for his work in the shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing glimpses of his workout routine on social media. The post was captioned as “Metamorphosis”.
Karan, who will be soon seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, got compliments from the fans, who wrote, “Finally Hrithik ko competition milega.”
Hrithik and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter features Karan as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz. It will be released in the theatres on January 25.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...