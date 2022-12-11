Now, singer Elton John quits Twitter

ANI

Legendary British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John, in the midst of his massive farewell tour, has decided to bid farewell to Twitter, citing ‘misinformation’ as the reason. Taking to Twitter, John announced the news: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who acquired the micro-blogging platform, was among those who replied to the musician.

He wrote, “I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?” Of late, Twitter has been at the centre of a number of controversies, most notably anti-semitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others.