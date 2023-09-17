Now, ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’

IANS

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have given their nod to the script of Tiger Vs Pathaan. This contradicts a report that claimed that Aditya Chopra was going to host a joint narration of the film for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, the film has already been narrated to the two superstars in two separate meetings more than a month back and the team of Tiger vs Pathaan will start the preparations in November. The shooting will commence in March next year.

An industry source revealed: “The script of Tiger vs Pathaan has been locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod. .” The source further mentioned: “They had to first love the script and get convinced that it had the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion. Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman, respectively, and narrated the film to them.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Tiger vs Pathaan is a part of the YRF ‘spy universe, which kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, continued with War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

