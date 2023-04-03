NTR Jr begins shooting for NTR 30

NTR Jr has begun shooting for NTR 30, a film being directed by Koratala Siva. In a video on Twitter, the actor shared a brief glimpse of him arriving on the NTR 30 sets and chatting with the director. He captioned the video as: “Great to be on the sets again with Koratala Siva.” With NTR Jr in the frame, the video begins with the actor’s saying, ‘Aa Raha Hoon Main’.

The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. NTR 30 is a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. It will see the coming together of top technicians from the industry. The film has been produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, and will release on April 5, 2024.