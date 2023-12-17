Nupur Sanon celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben in Dubai, check out pictures

ANI

Mumbai, December 17

Actor Nupur Sanon, who turned a year older on Friday, shared 'birthday dump' from the celebration with her rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur treated fans with a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

Nupur looked beautiful in a mini golden-copper shade dress that she opted for her birthday look.

In one of the pictures, Nupur and Stebin could be seen posing in a car with balloons around them.

Sharing the pictures and videos, she penned a message for the love received on her special day.

The note read, "Birthday Dump part 1. So thankful for all my people, my family and friends who've become familyAnd so thankful for my cute Insta fam, for everyone who has wished me , for all the videos and prayers.And lastly, sorry for the calls I've missed and the messages I'm still replying to All in all, I had a good one! "

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wishing all the love, happiness, success and good health ' On Friday, Stebin Ben posted a special birthday wish for Nupur and shared pictures.

He wrote, "Happiest birthday Nups ..You're the best !Smile & shine always " Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stebin Ben (@stebinben)

According to several reports, Nupur and Stebin have been dating for a while now. However, the two have not spoken about their relationship publicly yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nupur was recently seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

