Nushrratt Bharuccha sizzles in Bareilly Ke Bazaar

Nushrratt Bharuccha burns the dance floor with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Bareilly Ke Bazaar, the latest dance track from the highly anticipated pan-India film Chatrapathi. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, the track is a complete groovy masala number featuring Nushrratt in a sizzling avatar. Apart from their electric chemistry, the dance moves will leave also you impressed.

Directed by VV Vinayak and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is an official remake of SSRajamouli film with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the May 12.