Nushrratt Bharuccha tells Kapil Sharma qualities she wants in an ideal husband

Mumbai, May 20

A 'great sense of humour' and 'hero qualities', are what actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will look for in an ideal husband.

Nushrratt will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She will feature alongside Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Bhagyashree, Karan Singh Chhabra, Palak Mucchal, director V.V. Vinayak, and producer Jayantilal Gada as they will be coming for their film 'Chatrapathi'.

Here's a glimpse of the episode:

In the episode, host Kapil will face an interrogation by Karan Singh Chhabra. He would also take the opportunity to pose a question to his co-actress Nushrratt, asking her about the qualities her husband should possess.

Nushrratt said: "I believe the person should be able to make me laugh a lot, have a great sense of humour, is single, and also has the qualities of a hero." Further, Kapil will intervene and jokingly mention that he is married in Andheri West and single in film city, implying that he meets the criteria and is fully eligible.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Entertainment Television.

