NYC’s Mayor performs Allu Arjun’s hand gesture from Pushpa

The entire world has been bitten by the Pushpa: The Rise bug as now New York City’s mayor performed the actor’s iconic hand gesture from the film.
Mayor Eric Adams was seen doing the hand gesture during an event organised by the Telugu community in the city where he interacted with the people and also celebrated the festival of Batukamma with them. The fan account wrote, “Thank you @NYCMayor for showing your love towards our Indian film #Pushpa! —IANS
