Nyrraa M Banerji and Anjali Anand to join the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi brings its 13th edition. Joining the long list of contestants are television actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Anjali Anand.

Nyrraa said, “I believe this new journey will test my limits, both physically and mentally, and I’m excited to take on each challenge with vigor. I hope to inspire people to face their fears and show them that anything is achievable if you put your mind to it.”

Anjali said, “I have great respect for all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi because conquering one’s fears on television is no cakewalk. I’m ready to battle my phobias with my fellow contestants. I’m excited to find out what surprises and dangers are in store for me.”