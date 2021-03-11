Nyrraa M Banerji on the importance of family

Amid the glitz and glamour of the film industry, celebrities are often associated with a rich and lavish lifestyle. But what many fail to understand is that they are also human beings like any of us.

Jaana Hai Toh Jaa actor Nyrraa M Banerji shares that she too had to deal with difficult times. She says, “For seven years, I went through rough times because I was trying to pursue an acting career along with my legal studies. By the time I completed my studies, I had left so many films that I had to reconnect with everyone all over again. Also getting the right role, banner and remuneration is not easy.”

Nyrraa adds, “Having a supporting family is very important. If the family believes in you and you believe in yourself, all you have to do is work on your skills and keep trying.”