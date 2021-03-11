Nyrraa M Banerji on the importance of family

Amid the glitz and glamour of the film industry, celebrities are often associated with a rich and lavish lifestyle. But what many fail to understand is that they are also human beings like any of us.
Jaana Hai Toh Jaa actor Nyrraa M Banerji shares that she too had to deal with difficult times. She says, “For seven years, I went through rough times because I was trying to pursue an acting career along with my legal studies. By the time I completed my studies, I had left so many films that I had to reconnect with everyone all over again. Also getting the right role, banner and remuneration is not easy.”
Nyrraa adds, “Having a supporting family is very important. If the family believes in you and you believe in yourself, all you have to do is work on your skills and keep trying.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad