Nyrraa M Banerji’s special tribute to Madhuri Dixit

Nyrraa M Banerji recently did a music video on the iconic song, Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar, which was picturised on Madhuri Dixit in Sailaab. Speaking about the song, Banerji says, “I am a huge admirer of Madhuri Dixit. I am fortunate that many people have told me that I have expressions like hers. I have grown up watching her films. She was a unique package of innocence and sensuality. I have chosen this one because it’s one of my favourite songs. People used to wait for this song to come on television. I have learnt Kathak and dancing is something I enjoy doing. The elder sister of Madhuri Dixit was my mom’s classmate, so I used to hear a lot about Madhuri Dixit.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities
3,000 youngsters handed over job letters