Nyrraa M Banerji’s special tribute to Madhuri Dixit

Nyrraa M Banerji recently did a music video on the iconic song, Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar, which was picturised on Madhuri Dixit in Sailaab. Speaking about the song, Banerji says, “I am a huge admirer of Madhuri Dixit. I am fortunate that many people have told me that I have expressions like hers. I have grown up watching her films. She was a unique package of innocence and sensuality. I have chosen this one because it’s one of my favourite songs. People used to wait for this song to come on television. I have learnt Kathak and dancing is something I enjoy doing. The elder sister of Madhuri Dixit was my mom’s classmate, so I used to hear a lot about Madhuri Dixit.”