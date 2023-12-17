Of colour & form

Abstract art is not the creation of another reality but the true vision of reality — Piet Mondrian, Dutch painter

These words capture the true essence of art. There is certainly a need for artists of different nations and cultures to join hands to highlight the spirit of the present times. And Diverse Signatures, an art exhibition of Indian and Korean artists, under the India-Korea Exchange Programme, is a significant step in realising that goal.

As the invited artistes from Korea and different parts of India unleash their creativity on canvas, it presents a rare symphony of artistic excellence. The exhibition is organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi in collaboration with the Academy of Visual Media, New Delhi.

The event also commemorates the birth centenary year of eminent poet and art critic Keshav Malik. As India and South Korea recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, the timing the exhibition couldn’t be more right.

Artist Kalicharan Gupta, secretary of the Academy of Visual Media, recollects how he along with fellow artist friend Man Young Hwang from Korea, made efforts to organise Indo-Korean cultural exchange programmes. Since 2002, the Korean India Contemprorary Artist Association is working with the Academy of Visual Media with Korean artists visiting India every year.

The exhibition highlights the intricacies of nature, vis-à-vis the presence of urban landscapes and the mundane everyday occurrences around it, experienced from the lens of selected Indian and Korean artists.

The play of colours, textures and mix-media techniques evoke the sense of thoughtfulness, and communicate what words cannot. Art works from Korean artists like Robert Kim Elkwon, Changrae Kim, Scho Eun Young, Eun Sook Lee and Minjoo Lee and impressive works from Indian artists of the likes of Jagmohan Banani, Ashish Kumar Shringi, Gopi Gajwani, Vinay Sharma and Prem Singh are also not be missed. Local artists from Chandigarh also contributed their bit.

On till December 21 at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10