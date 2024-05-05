Of freedom and sacrifice

SonyLIV and Emmy Entertainment have joined forces to bring audiences the highly anticipated series, Freedom at Midnight. This riveting political drama delves into India’s fight for Independence, weaving together untold tales and critical moments from the Partition era. With a stellar cast including Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla embodying iconic figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel the series promises to captivate viewers globally.

Talking about his dream project Freedom at Midnight, director Nikkhil Advani said, “The show has been a result of unwavering dedication and relentless determination, sparked by a simple conversation with Danish Khan about the iconic book. Our commitment to authenticity has been unwavering throughout this journey. This show is a profound tribute to the luminaries of our freedom movement — Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — who courageously led the charge for Independence. We, at Emmay Entertainment, are elated to present this narrative that encapsulates the essence of modern India.”

He further added, “So many of us know the major milestones of the sacrifices and struggles that led to the Independence of India. What Dominique Lappiere and Larry Collin’s got was access to Dickie Mountbatten’s diaries and notes. To the man himself. And so in between all those major milestones we have some very personal accounts that make that time come alive and the moments sing with truth. We have tried to capture that. Danish Sir and Saugata’s only mantra has been “authenticity” and we have followed it blindly.”

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and SonyLIV, Nikkhil serves as the showrunner and director. The story is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor.