Of love, marriage & complexities

Giving audiences and music aficionados another reason to be buzzing with excitement after the popularity of Hua Main, Animal’s latest music offering, titled Satranga Re, is all set to showcase a whole new shade of human emotion. The soulful track is a hard-hitting narrative of the complexities and differences that arise after marriage.

Sung by the most celebrated romantic voice of this generation Arijit Singh, Satranga Re delves deep into the strains and differences that can test the bond of a couple played by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The track also marks yet another collaboration between Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by Siddharth and Garima, Satranga Re doesn’t shy away from exploring the more complex aspects of love. The track mirrors Animal’s central theme of revealing different facets of the human personality and provides a glimpse into the film’s engaging and thought-provoking narrative that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of mainstream cinema. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Animal is a crime drama that promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride by delving into various facets of emotions.

