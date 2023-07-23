Of love & sacrifice

It’s time to celebrate our real-life superheroes, who taught us to fly even before we knew how to walk! It’s World Parents’ Day today, so here’s a look at five audiobooks and podcasts that beautifully capture the essence of parenthood and offer parenting tips.

Ahimsa

Written by: Supriya Kelkar; Narrated by: Zehra Jane Naqvi

Ahimsa unfolds during India’s struggle for independence. It is based around 10-year-old Anjali and her mother’s profound journey. When her mother responds to Mahatma Gandhi’s call to join the freedom movement, Anjali witnesses the sacrifices and embraces the values of non-violent resistance, compassion, and inclusivity. When her mother is jailed, Anjali steps up, continuing her legacy and contributing to India’s fight for freedom. This poignant audiobook celebrates the unwavering love and transformative power of parenthood amidst a momentous chapter in Indian history, drawing inspiration from the real-life experiences of the author’s great-grandmother.

Love a Little Stronger

Written by: Preeti Shenoy; Narrated by: Priyanka Rajpal

This audiobook is a delightful collection of true anecdotes. Written in a style that has engrossed readers worldwide, it strikes a chord with anyone who has experienced the joys and challenges of raising children or holds dear memories of their own youth. Love a Little Stronger reminds us to cherish life’s smallest moments and love with greater strength.

Queen of Dreams

Written by: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni; Narrated by: Deepti Gupta

Queen of Dreams is a story of mothers and daughters, their love and cultural identity. It is the tale of Rakhi, a talented painter and devoted single mother who juggles a creative block, raising her daughter by herself, and saving the Berkeley teahouse that she co-owns with her best friend. A national tragedy turns her world upside down, and Rakhi loses her mother in a car accident. This touching story explores the complexities of love and loss.

Active Parenting

Written by: Ram G Vallath; Narrated by: Sanyam Sharma

In this audiobook, one discovers the secret of unlocking a child’s full potential. With inspiring stories from his own upbringing and encounters with countless parents, one gains invaluable insight and learns common guidelines to conquer any challenge that comes your way. With expert advice and touching anecdotes, one will be well-equipped to navigate the thrilling roller-coaster ride of parenthood.