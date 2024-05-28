Of turbulent times

Gurnaaz

In the heart of Punjab, amidst the echoes of history, a ground-breaking narrative unfolds — 84 Toh Baad, an upcoming series on the Chaupal OTT platform takes upon itself to illuminate tales seldom told. Woven with threads of truth and strife, this series promises a fresh perspective on the aftermath of the 1984 riots. The inspiration behind 84 Toh Baad emerges from the depths of Punjab’s collective memory.

Speaking on the series’ origin, the makers reflect on the indelible imprint left by the events of 1984. “No one person, religion or community was spared,” acknowledges Sandeep Bansal, founder Chaupal OTT, who adds, “Everything related or touched by those tumultuous times bore the scars.”

With a commitment to unveiling the multifaceted truths of Punjab’s past, the series aims to offer a narrative distinct from previous portrayals of the era. As its director Patanga says, “Departing from conventional narratives that focus solely on extremism, the series delves into the lives shattered by the upheaval.”

Contrary to its title, the makers suggest this series transcends the confines of a specific time period. “The real impact came after ’84 and created ripples that reverberate even today,” Nitin Gupta, chief content officer and project head of 84 Toh Baad emphasises. The series endeavours to showcase the enduring scars etched into Punjab’s collective consciousness and central to the series’ narrative is Punjab itself, a land imbued with the spirit of resilience and camaraderie. Led by Gurshabad Singh, Kuljinder Singh Sidhu, Jarnail Singh, Parkash Gadhu and Richa Bhatt, the cast brings a wealth of experience to the project.