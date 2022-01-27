It's Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, old videos of Punjabi actress celebrating birthday with Sidharth Shukla go viral; see best SidNaaz moments

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 27

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill had last year celebrated her birthday midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and both their families.

As Shehnaaz turned 28 today, she has shared the moments from her birthday party on her Instagram account. Also, old videos of SidNaaz have gone viral on social media. Not only videos of SidNaaz also a few pictures of Shehnaaz Gill when the Punjabi singer-actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was a child has gone viral.

'SidNaaz' fondly called by fans, the pair was one of the most loved couples on screen and Sidharth's sudden death was shocking.

On her Instagram, the actress-singer had shared the moments from her birthday party. In one of the videos, Sidharth teases Shehnaaz about the birthday bumps and can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown. In another video, she is seen cutting the cake with her mother, Sidharth and his family.

"Happy long life to me," she can be seen saying in the video. One of them also has Shehnaaz is seen offering the first piece of cake to Sidharth, which has left the fans thrilled.

