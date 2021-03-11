Olivia Rodrigo, Drake take home top honours at Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for its 2022 edition, delivering a star-studded evening in celebration of music’s most chart-topping artists.

Kali Uchis

Before the awards ceremony aired, Billboard announced many of the night’s winners, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album. Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album.

Megan Thee Stallion

Meanwhile, Ye was honored with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted the awards show, which featured performances from controversial figures Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott.

Mari Copeny

The show also included performances from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Rauw Alejandro and Silk Sonic. Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his “wife” Megan Fox and their “unborn child”. South Korean K-pop act BTS won three of the six categories they were nominated. The band took trophies in Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song categories. —IANS