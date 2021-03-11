Om The Battle Within trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur is on a national and personal mission in this high-octane action-thriller

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 10

Makers of the much-anticipated action drama ‘OM: The Battle Within’ dropped its trailer today. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, Jackie Shroff, Prachi Shah, and Prakash Raj among others.

Directed by Kapil Verma, the action-packed drama has an equal dose of emotions. The trailer begins with Prachi Shah crying about losing one son and other dealing with memory loss. Next we see Jackie Shroff who discloses details on a top-secret nuclear project. There are scenes of him getting arrested for being a traitor. Cut to Aditya, the most competent commando in forces- he is the same kid who lost his memory as a child and through his dialogues we find out, he is Jackie’s son. Now, this trained officer is not only fighting for the country but also wants to protect the honour of his father.

Aditya Roy Kapur is seen in an extremely valiant and aggressive role, performing undaunted daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation.

The battle within is as driving as the battle without.

There are glimpses of Sanjana Sanghi as an officer. She debuted in Dil Bechara and looks too young for the role. The little we see of Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff promises a strong cast.

Watch the trailer:

While talking about his workout regime for the role, Aditya in a statement said, “It’s been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It’s an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!”

Produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, ‘Om -The Battle Within’ will release in cinemas on July 1.

#aditya roy kapoor