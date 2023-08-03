 'OMG 2' trailer: Akshay Kumar plays messenger of Lord Shiva : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'OMG 2' trailer: Akshay Kumar plays messenger of Lord Shiva

'OMG 2' trailer: Akshay Kumar plays messenger of Lord Shiva

'OMG 2' to release in theatres on August 11

'OMG 2' trailer: Akshay Kumar plays messenger of Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar in a still from 'OMG 2'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, August 3

Finally, the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'OMG 2'' unveiled on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the trailer and captioned it, "Start the preparation for welcome...Damrudhari is coming on 15th August. #OMG2Trailer out now. Watch #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the trailer video, Pankaj Tripathi's character is seen fighting a legal war against the education system to seek justice for his son. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Pankaj plays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay will not be seen playing Lord Shiva, but a messenger of God.

The video starts with a voiceover, which asks Nandi to take someone from Shiv-Gan to help devotees. The trailer was earlier supposed to release on Wednesday. Due to the sudden demise of renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, as a mark of respect, Akshay decided to postpone the trailer release. "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films... this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Watch the trailer:

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the censor board has issued an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate to the film.

"#Xclusiv... OMG 2 RUN TIME... #OMG2 certified A by #CBFC on 31 July 2023. Duration: 156.10 min:sec [2 hours, 36 min, 10 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: 11 Aug 2023. #AkshayKumar #PankajTripathi #YamiGautam," he wrote.

While the film was awaiting its certification, it was previously reported that the film's release date might be shifted. However, the film is now all set to be released in theatres on August 11.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'.

Last month, the makers of the film dropped a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie, showing a glimpse of OMG 2's world and introducing key characters.

They also unveiled a powerful song titled 'Har Har Mahadev'. The track has Akshay channelling Lord Shiva with ash smeared on his face and body and doing his famous Tandav dance. The song 'Har Har Mahadev' opens with an army of Shiva devotees, both men and women, clad in vibrant traditional attire.

The song was sung and composed by Vikram Montrose and written by Shekhar Astitwa.

The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming action film 'Gadar 2'.

#Akshay Kumar #Instagram #Mumbai #Pankaj Tripathi #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free power scheme may take a hit with new subsidy rules

2
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

3
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

4
Haryana

Nuh clashes: Once 'religious', Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

5
Punjab

Buzz of alliance with AAP leaves Punjab Congress leaders miffed

6
Chandigarh

Watch: B Praak's song 'Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh' is finally out

7
Himachal

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

8
Diaspora

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

9
Himachal

Technicians from Delhi called to open Kullu dam floodgates

10
Haryana

Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; 139 arrests made so far

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

139 arrests made so far; 3 SITs headed by area DSPs are inve...

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...

Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition file...


Cities

View All

Punjab-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Chandigarh: Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Chandigarh: PMLA court declares GBP directors POs

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Congress seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Centre misusing NIA: Majithia

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice