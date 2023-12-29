Omkar Kapoor on his character in Aangan Aapno Kaa

Omkar Kapoor, who is known for his work in Masoom, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and others, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show Aangan — Aapno Kaa.
The actor has opened up on his character, and said that the show brings out an important topic of conversation.
Omkar will be seen playing Dr Siddhant in the show.
Omkar says, “I am happy to be part of the show that questions the norm of why should a girl stop treating her family as priority post marriage. The show brings out an important topic of conversation.” “Talking about my role, I play a compassionate doctor who has all the qualifications that Pallavi’s character is looking for in a groom. It will be interesting to see if Pallavi and Siddhant agree on this match or not,” he added.
