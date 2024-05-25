On 51st birthday, Karan Johar announces his new ‘untitled’ directorial project

Mumbai, May 25
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 51st birthday on Saturday, announced his next directorial project, which is yet to be titled.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a picture wearing a white shirt, holding a draft that reads, ‘Untitled narration draft... Directed by Karan Johar May 25’.
The post is captioned: ‘Get...Set...Go!’ followed by a red heart emoji.
Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha, commented on the post, saying: ‘Wooooooohoooo!!’
Arjun Bijlani wrote, ‘Happy birthday sir’.
Director Zoya Akhtar commented, ‘Happy birthday’.
Neha Dhupia said, ‘Best Best Best Happy Birthday’.
Meanwhile, Karan’s last directorial venture was the 2023 romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.
He has earlier directed ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Student of the Year’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission slams 'false narratives’; releases absolute polling numbers for 5 phases of Lok Sabha election
Poll panel comes out with absolute number of voters on its o...
Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 LIVE: 49.2 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm; highest in Bengal
Haryana records 55.93 per cent turnout till 5 pm
6 injured in clash outside polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
The voting at the polling station in the Shahpur sector cont...
INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank, says PM Modi at Bihar rally
The PM also charged the opposition coalition with indulging ...
Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’
Chaudhry had a few days ago similarly wished well for Rahul ...