On a bike ride, Guru Randhawa gives ‘signs’ of his latest 7-track album 'Unstoppable'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 21

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is ready with his next album that will have 7 songs. On Monday, he gave out the news in style on his social media page.

The singer is ‘Unstoppable’ as is the name of his full-length album.

Guru took to Instagram to share a video. The clip opens with a close shot of a cruiser bike. As the camera pans wide, we see Guru approaching the bike and the next thing we know the pop artiste zooms off in an arid land captured in a bird's-eye shot.

In the caption, Guru gave out some details about his album and the song on which the video is picturised. He wrote, “SIGNS from the upcoming album 'UNSTOPPABLE'. I can't wait to show you guys the magic we did on 7 songs. I think with this I am announcing my album."

Here's Guru's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

In December last year, Guru launched a dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’, which features Nora Fatehi. The song was a hit.

#guru randhawa