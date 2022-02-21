On a bike ride, Guru Randhawa gives ‘signs’ of his latest 7-track album 'Unstoppable'

Chandigarh, February 21
Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is ready with his next album that will have 7 songs. On Monday, he gave out the news in style on his social media page.
The singer is ‘Unstoppable’ as is the name of his full-length album.
Guru took to Instagram to share a video. The clip opens with a close shot of a cruiser bike. As the camera pans wide, we see Guru approaching the bike and the next thing we know the pop artiste zooms off in an arid land captured in a bird's-eye shot.
In the caption, Guru gave out some details about his album and the song on which the video is picturised. He wrote, “SIGNS from the upcoming album 'UNSTOPPABLE'. I can't wait to show you guys the magic we did on 7 songs. I think with this I am announcing my album."
Here's Guru's post:
View this post on Instagram
In December last year, Guru launched a dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’, which features Nora Fatehi. The song was a hit.
