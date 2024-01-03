On a spiritual note

IANS

Madhuri Dixit had a spiritual start to her New Year, as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple along with her husband Shriram Nene on Tuesday.

The actress sought blessings for her upcoming Marathi movie Panchak. In the video captured by papparazzi, the Tezaab actress can be seen wearing a pastel pink coloured anarkali suit with intricate embroidery on it.

She kept her hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup. While, her husband wore a traditional red kurta with full sleeves.

Her upcoming movie Panchak is directed by Jayant Jathar and stars Adinath Kothare in the lead.