On actor Varun Dhawan’s 36th birthday, here are some of his performances that won him fan love

Actor Varun Dhawan, known for his roles in light-hearted comedy movies like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Main Tera Hero, is turning 36 today. Starting with light comedies, over the years, he has broken the assumption of the audience, and filmmakers, and explored different roles. On his birthday let’s revisit some stunning performances by the actor.

Bhediya

Revenge mode

Badlapur makes you think about Varun Dhawan’s range in acting. The way he picked up the role of a guy who needs nothing but revenge for his loss will leave you stunned. Varun in his debut movie Student of the Year played completely opposite character which made the audience doubt whether he can be a good fit for intense roles or not but he decided to answer with his performance.

Simple saga

Dhawan announced to the world how organic he could look while performing even the simplest roles. The way he performed in this Shoojit Sircar directorial October was brilliant. The critics were not able to stop themselves from writing about this impressive performance by Varun.

Vaidehi ka dulha

Badrinath Ki Dulhania in some sense is part of the Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania even though the characters are different is somehow it you are on the same road. But it differs in terms of acting as when Badri (Varun) will shed tears you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen. It narrated how Varun can balance sensible comedy-drama with a family entertainer.

Comic timing

Varun in Bhediya not gets transformed into the animal ‘wolf’ but also transformed into a fine actor. The role he did was comic but the way it was performed was highly different and better compared to other comedy movies done by the actor. The movie gave the audience glimpses of the perfect comic timing of the actor.