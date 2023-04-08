On Allu Arjun's birthday, Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna and other friends, fans shower love on 'Pushpa' star

ANI

Mumbai, April 8

It's Allu Arjun's birthday and Shah Rukh Khan and all his fans, colleagues and friends have been sending him luck and love from around the world.

Showering love on Allu Arjun, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun ! Many Happy Returns!! Also The First Look of #Pushpa2TheRule Rocks! All The Very Best."

Allu Arjun is Chiranjeevi's nephew.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna also wished her 'Pushpa' co-star on his birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele. Sending you lots of love sir," she wrote on Twitter, adding an adorable image in which she and Allu Arjun are seen twinning in black.

Sai Dharam Tej, too, extended warm greetings to Allu Arjun.

"Happy Birthday to the never-ceasing Fire of Passion, Dedication and Hardwork Bunny @alluarjun. Wishing you a Super-Duper Year ahead filled with so much love, laughter and all things that make you happy," he wrote.

Calling Allu Arjun an "icon", actress Mrunal Thakur tweeted, "Wishing @alluarjun Sir, a very happy birthday! You truly are an inspiration. The first look of Pushpa 2 looks incredible. Icon for a reason."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to reprise his role in 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. On his birthday eve, the makers unveiled his look from the film.

In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

Fans can't keep calm after seeing their star in this intense look, they flooded the comment section of the actor. Actor Huma Qureshi reacted with fire emoji.One of the users wrote, "Bhaau ek dam jhakaas is baar bilkul mt jhukna." The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The action entertainer directed by Sukumar was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

