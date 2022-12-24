 On Anil Kapoor's birthday, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes : The Tribune India

Anil Kapoor turns 66 on December 24

Mumbai, December 24

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday turned a year older. The actor is receiving many sweet birthday messages from people in the industry. Celebs took to their social media accounts to shower their love and good wishes on 'Mr. India' actor.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a portrait picture of the birthday boy.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of my most favourite people..Superstar; actor: father, grandfather; producer... just the best. King."

Producer Ramesh Taurani dropped a picture of himself and Anil Kapoor which he captioned, "Happy Birthday dear @anilskapoor ji have a great day and a blessed year."

Neetu Kapoor also posted sweet birthday wishes for Anil Kapoor.

Sharing the cute picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favorite co-star n friend @anilskapoor. Love n hugs."

Madhuri Dixit wished her co-star with a cute birthday note and picture.

"Happy Birthday, my friend! You are a year younger today! Keep bringing the energy and I hope you achieve everything you dream off," captioned the picture.

One of the most popular silver screen pair of the 90s, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor The iconic couple has had a tremendous run at the box office with most of their films being hits or blockbusters, like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, and many others.

Anil's close friend none other than Anupam Kher posted a heartfelt long note for him along with the throwback pictures.

A series of pictures from award functions, shoots to get together.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Actor Sonali Bendre took to Insta Story and shared a fun picture captured on the sets of dance reality show.

Along with the picture, she wrote, Happy Birthday. Hope you have a year filled with love and laughter."

Vicky Kaushal further extended the wishes. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir! Wishing you the best year ahead." 

Sharing the pictures from their party night, actor Chunky Panday captioned the picture, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest."

 

Actor Shilpa Shetty drooped a sweet message for the veteran actor. "HAPPY Birthday. HERE'S TO THE CURIOUS CASE OF 'ANIL KAPOOR' JIBS. WISHING YOU LOVE, HAPPINESS, SUCCESS, AND ALL IN ABUNDANCE ALWAYS." 

Bhumi Pednekar uploaded a uber cool picture of Anil Kapoor along with a caption, "Here's wishing the ultimate G.O.A.T @anilskapoor sir a very happy birthday."

Anil Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like 'Mr India', 'Loafer', 'Judaai', 'Nayak', 'Welcome'., 'Tezaab' and many more.

Anil will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

