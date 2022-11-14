On Children’s Day, do not miss watching Shyam Ki Mummy, Maya: Find Your Light and Daak Ghar

Plays for children are a less explored genre though veterans like PL Deshpande, Qudsia Zaidi, Sai Paranjpye and Poile Sengupta among others have done their bit in different epochs to tell enriching stories to a younger audience.

This Children’s Day, Zee Theatre especially curates an offering of three such plays that bring back all the magic, wonder and nostalgia we associate with childhood.

Ashok Patole’s Shyam Ki Mummy

Noted Marathi playwright Ashok Patole has always incorporated socially relevant messages in his work and Shyam Ki Mummy is no different.

Jointly directed by Dnyanesh Bhalekar and Purshottam Berde, the play is a take on the flaws of the modern education system. The play stars Nirmiti Sawant, Milind Phatak, Dharmaj Joshi, Rahul Kumar, and Sayali Sudhakar.

Shaheen Mistri’s Maya: Find Your Light

Who does not want to travel to a charmed wonderland? This musical and motivational play, written by Shaheen Mistri, sets our imagination free with the story of 13-year-old Maya. She is the princess of the Kingdom of Light and is entrusted with the responsibility of defeating the evil king of darkness. Jointly directed by Sanaya Bharucha and Laurent Festas, it stars Khushi Chauhan, Prasad Kela, Priyanka Patil, Rutuja Bhoite, Shlok Sadlapurka, Yash Agarwal, and Aniket Sahani.

Rabindranath Tagore’s Daak Ghar

Rabindranath Tagore’s Daak Ghar is a poignant play. Written in 1912, it delves into the psyche of an orphan boy, Amal, who is suffering from an incurable disease. His only contact with the outside world is a window. Directed by the National Award-winning director, Nagesh Kukunoor, the play stars Krrish Chhabria, Saurabh Goel, Kumar Rajput, Kishor Chandra Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka.—TMS