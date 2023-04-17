On Chiyaan Vikram's birthday, 'Thangalaan' makers release grand making visuals as tribute

Chennai, April 17
Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' is one of the most anticipated films this year. Amidst curiosity among fans after seeing the first look of the actor from the film, the makers have released a powerful video showing glimpses of the making of the film, on the actor's birthday today.
Power, struggle, vengeance and liberation run deeper than the mines in the world of #Thangalaan🔥— Neelam Productions (@officialneelam) April 17, 2023
Here's the Grand Making visual as a tribute to #Chiyaan. Presenting you a slice of flesh from Thangalaan✨
▶️ https://t.co/2aBIvjxN6Z#HBDChiyaanVikram #ThangalaanMaking… pic.twitter.com/ayAXwN4M9f
Chiyaan Vikram also shared the tweet with a gratitude message.
Thank you for all the love pouring in. Am moved beyond words. 💛உங்களுக்காக என்னோட சிறிய பிறந்தநாள் பரிசு. (Ur a rockstar Ranjith. நன்றிகள் பல.) #Thangalaan @beemji @StudioGreen2 https://t.co/Vm6R9EJJRD pic.twitter.com/6jD666KlwE— Vikram (@chiyaan) April 17, 2023
'Thangalaan', directed by Pa Ranjith, is slated to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi and Bengali languages.
'Thangalaan' features Parvathy Thiruvoth and Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead characters. Daniel Caltagirone, the Hollywood actor known for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, has been roped in to play an important role in the film. The others in the star-cast include Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Preethi Karan and Muthukumar.
A. Kishore is handling the cinematography and G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing music. Tamizh Prabha is the co-writer of this film and art department is handled by S.S. Moorthy. R.K. Selva (Editing) and Stunner Sam (Stunts) form part of this eclectic crew.
The story set against the backdrops of Kolar Gold Field (KGF), the film crafted and materialised as an action entertainer and is produced by eminent production house Studio Green - K.E. Gnanavel Raja in association with Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions at a whopping budget.
The film is in the final stages of shooting.
IANS
