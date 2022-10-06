On Dasehra, Aayush Sharma shared a glimpse of his upcoming film. The yet untitled project #AS03 marks his third film in Bollywood. Offering an insight into the fierce, raw and rustic world of the jungle, AS03 signifies that good wins over evil, with subtle references to the great epic Ramayana. — TMS
