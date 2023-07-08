On Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary, here are some of his iconic dialogues

ANI

On July 7, 2021, legendary actor Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode. However, his memories are still alive in our hearts. Courtesy, his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Famously known as the ‘tragedy king’ of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar enthralled audiences with his versatile acting skills for over six decades. Devdas, Paigham and Mughal-e-Azam are some of his renowned films.

Saira Banu makes Instagram debut Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, sharing heartfelt pictures in remembrance of her late husband, the great actor Dilip Kumar. In her note, she beautifully embraced the digital realm with the legend’s memory for generations. The evergreen actress shared two photos in her first post — one monochromatic and the other coloured — with Dilip Kumar.

She wrote one of the Dilip Sahab’s favourite Urdu couplets in the caption: “Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon.” IANS

No one can ever forget his charming personality and style of dialogue delivery. On his second death anniversary, here are some of his iconic dialogues.

Kaun kambakht hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun...

Dilip Kumar delivered this iconic dialogue in the hit 1955 movie Devdas. The film was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel by the same name. Directed by Bimal Roy, Devdas saw Dilip Kumar with Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles. The film revolved around the romantic journey and emotional downfall of a young man from an influential family.

Ek kranti marega... toh hazaar kranti paida honge...

Dilip Kumar wowed everyone with his acting prowess in Kranti. Written by Salim Javed, Kranti was an action drama film that told the story of a group of rebels who fought against the British in colonial India. Dilip Kumar shared screen space with Manoj Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Singha, Hema Malini and Parveen Babi in the lead roles.

Mera dil bhi aapka koi Hindustan nahi, jispar aap hukumat karein...

Mughal-E-Azam, a historical drama in which Dilip Kumar played the role of Prince Salim. The black and white film premiered on August 5, 1960, and went on to become one of the most loved movies of all time. It is a perfect combination of the 16 AD Mughal era and the charm of 1960s Bollywood.

Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai...

This dialogue was from Dilip Kumar’s film Saudagar, released in 1991. He shared screen space with veteran actor Raaj Kumar in the film. It marked his last collaboration with director Subhash Ghai.

Joh log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain...zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai...

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Shakti is a crime drama. It starred Dilip Kumar alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film features Kumar and Bachchan as father and son, who are on opposite sides of the law. Kumar steps into the shoes of Ashwini Kumar, a righteous cop, and Bachchan essays the role of Vijay, his rebellious son, who in a bid to oppose his father’s unwavering integrity, takes to a life of crime.