On fans’ demand, Ameesha Patel shares an old picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ameesha Patel marks ‘throwback weekends’ as she promised last week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ameesha Patel. Instagram/ ameeshapatel9

ANI

Mumbai, August 14

Ameesha Patel shared a throwback picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Saturday on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Humraaz' actor fulfilled her fan's wish and posted a throwback picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests .So here goes ...The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter." 

The picture features Aishwarya and Ameesha seated beside each other at an event. The 'Devdas' actor was seen dressed in a printed top with her tresses open. And Ameesha, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a yellow suit and to complete the look she opted for perming hairstyle.

In the picture, both actors flashed their beautiful smiles as they laughed at ‘a silly joke’.

Take a look:

Fans garnered the 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' actor post with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the 'Race 2' actor will be next seen in the action film 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is the sequel to 'Gadar' which was released in the year 2001.

On the other hand, Aishwarya took the Internet by storm by sharing a poster of her upcoming Mani Ratnam film, 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The film portrays Aishwarya playing dual role. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Fans have been going gaga over her look ever since the poster was released.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Kennedy John Victor, Karthik Sivakumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi. Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

