On Father's Day celebs talk about their equation with their fathers

Try, try again

Chitra Vakil Sharma

I lost my father, Dr BN Vakil, to Covid. Dad taught me many things, but his one advice which I always follow is not to be afraid of failures.

Hard work is the key

Aadesh Chaudhary

I share a good equation with my father Chaudhary Ranveer Singh. He is always there for me and I share everything with him. He always tells me not to invite trouble and that hard work is the key to success.

My biggest supporter

Ssudeep Sahir

My father Sandeep Sahir is my friend, mentor, and guide. My dad wanted to be an Air Force pilot. In fact, he had cleared the entrance but couldn’t go ahead as my grandparents objected. Eventually, he did commercial flying for a while but had to quit that too as he was asked to join the family business. He’s been one of my biggest supporters. I’m extremely fortunate to have him, and I can’t thank him enough for all the love that I’ve received from him.

Success mantra

Muskaan Verma

I share a loving relationship filled with laughter and mutual respect with my father Surendra Verma. Over the years, he has given me countless pieces of advice that have shaped me into what I am today. He tells me that ‘hard work will eventually pay off’ and success does not come overnight. It is the result of consistent hard work and perseverance.

No to shortcuts

Anupama Solanki

I share a good equation with my father, Tekpal Solanki. He is always telling me to be down-to-earth, as nothing is permanent in this universe. He motivates me to learn as much as possible, as a life without knowledge is meaningless. He tells me to never take shortcuts to success as it’s the devil’s path.

Honesty and compassion

Sheeba Akashdep

My father, Ajay Agarwal, was my best friend while growing up. He was a strict father, but he has been my backbone. He has always told me to be honest and compassionate, and he will always be the wind beneath my wings. He’s very loving and extremely supportive of all his children.

By my side

Esha Gaur

My father’s name is Dr Tarun Gaur. He understands me very well and has been a strong support for me. He is always standing by my side and trusting me blindly. I make sure I live up to that trust, and whatever he has taught me till now, I stick to it.

To follow my heart

Shaan Mishra

I have always shared a great equation with my father, Shashank Mishra. During my school and college days, I used to be very afraid of him. He wanted me to become an IAS/IPS officer. He has taught me to value money and that I should choose a career that follows my heart and mind.

Our Santa Claus

Deepika Motwani

My father’s name is Harikishen Motwani. He is our version of Santa Claus. His advice to me is that I should always act ethically even when no one is looking.

Respecting space

Charrul Malik

GS Malik is the name of my father. Our equation is amazing. He never puts anyone under stress or takes stress from anyone. He is caring and easy going. He understands when to give children space.