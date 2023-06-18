On Father's Day, Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar always puts his family ahead of him

ANI
Mumbai, June 18
Actor and author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar on the occasion of Father's day.
Twinkle took to Instagram and wished his husband with a special post.
She wrote, "Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
To this, Akshay replied, "Love you for this Tina. Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books." The couple can be seen smiling for the camera in the picture.
Twinkle wore a colourful top and paired it with specs while Akshay was seen shirtless.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.
Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.
