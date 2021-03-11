On Global Parents’ Day we make you meet Bollywood celebs who became parents in 2022!

The year 2022 started off on a bright note for many celebs. Some welcomed their young ones into the world, and some are waiting for their bundle of joys to step into the world.

Here are the five couples of Bollywood who welcomed their newborn in 2022:

Crazily happy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. The couple headed to Instagram to announce the exciting news. Nick described the experience of becoming a dad as ‘quite crazy’ adding, “Our little baby is home, and she is simply fantastic.”

‘Mazza aa raha hai’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy on April 3. The couple recorded their whole journey for two days before delivering the baby and shared it on their YouTube channel. Harsh stated that they enjoy parenting their baby even though he keeps them awake all night. “Mazza aa raha hai,” he remarked.

‘My everything’

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy last month and shared a glimpse of her son on social media. She wrote, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever.”

Two hearts, one family

Sonam and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child. The actress turned to Instagram to post shots from their latest photoshoot, in which the two can be seen caressing her baby bump. She wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Learning time

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy in January this year. Hazel posted images with her child and wrote, “To the mothers that have guided me into motherhood, held me together during my toughest days, listen and consoled me, challenged, loved and accepted me…. I wouldn’t be a mother today without you. You have taught me the value of family.”

—Gunjan Mudgill