On Govinda’s birthday, here are 5 of his evergreen dance numbers to take you down memory lane

Mumbai, December 21

Govinda, the ’90s actor, boasts of a career with many blockbuster films and even more catchy songs to which he performed some memorable dance numbers.

As he turns a year older on Wednesday, let's take a look at five of the two-time Filmfare Award-winning actor's greatest dance numbers.

‘Kisi disco mein jaaye’

In this extremely catchy tune from the 1998 flick 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Govinda lit up the screen with his swag alongside actor Raveena Tandon as they danced at many locations with multiple outfit changes.

‘Aap ke aa jaane se’

Govinda shares great chemistry with co-actor Neelam in this romantic number from 'Khudgarz' in the middle of bright and sunny snow-capped mountains.

‘Husn hai suhana’

This infectiously peppy tune from the film 'Coolie No. 1' is a treat for the ears and eyes alike. The expansive sets, dramatic costumes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, and the huge Broadway-like ensemble of dancers, all make the song a memorable one.

‘Ek ladki chahiye khaas khaas’

One of the highlights of the film 'Kyon Ki...Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta', this infectious duet sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula features a denim-clad Govinda matching steps with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in several metropolitan locations.

‘Akhiyon se goli maare’

In 'Dulhe Raja', the 59-year-old actor appeared yet again with Raveena Tandon to emanate great energy on screen. The music video is a feast to the eyes with its lush green locations and the quirky costumes the actor duo wore while dancing effortlessly.

