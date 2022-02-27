On humanitarian grounds

On humanitarian grounds

Salman Khan at an event of Being Human

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims at empowering women. One of the key focus areas under women empowerment has been to support the cause of acid attack survivors by providing them medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training as well as rehabilitation and livelihood support. In 2019, before the pandemic, SRK had met acid attack survivors as a part of the ‘ToGETher Transformed’ initiative by Meer Foundation, which sponsored corrective surgeries.

Shah Rukh Khan with an acid attack survivor

Mika Singh’s Divine Touch provides education, healthcare, and livelihood for the underprivileged women and children. “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give”- A famous quote by Winston Churchill also happens to be the first thing you notice on Divine Touch’s official website. The singer amid the lockdown had encouraged everyone to donate. Mika even went on to say that one should focus on the positives and shouldn’t be criticising people for doing it for publicity. He said, “If it helps the needy, why does it matter if someone did for publicity? And it also inspires people to donate. And the end result is helping the world become a better place.”

Mika Singh distributing food packets during Covid lockdown

Priyanka Chopra’s organisation is called The Priyanka Foundation. Based in Minnesota, USA, its purpose is to serve sick children and families by operating Child Life service programmes for chronically ill children in India. The special services include conducting pre-surgery tours and preparation for children scheduled for surgery, teaching relaxation and mental imagery techniques to help children control pain, deal with anxiety, or cope with medical procedures, leading crafts and other daily activities (such as picnics, outings, and family nights), providing support for a patient’s siblings and facilitating support groups for children facing a chronic or life-threatening illness. In 2016, through her Foundation, Chopra covered educational and medical expenses for 70 children in India — 50 of them girls.

Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF) has its presence on Instagram with some 98.7K followers. Founded in 2015, it aims at bringing mental health awareness in India and deals with mental health issues. Deepika, who has publically acknowledged that she suffered from depression, had launched a programme called ‘You Are Not Alone’ under Live Love Laugh. The foundation also collaborated with Facebook to stop suicides being live streamed on the social media app. During Covid, the official page of TLLLF on Instagram also shared step guide, Mental Health in the Times of Covid.

Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation is determined to help the country’s young generation in education in every possible way. After helping people in the time of Covid, and initiating an IAS scholarship, the Foundation is back with a new initiative, Free CA Education.

Salman Khan’s Being Human was one of the many first celebrity foundations in India and also the most celebrated one. Founded in 2007, this Mumbai-based foundation has supported the education of 200 children at the Akshara High School in Mumbai. The Foundation supports the VEER Initiative, a programme to train disabled people. Being Human store has a provision to employ at least one differently-abled person. The organisation is primarily funded by sales of Being Human-branded merchandise, which amounts to the profit of Rs 120 crores till 2018 August out of which the charity’s share was Rs 12-15 crores.

—Sheetal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

2
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

3
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

4
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

5
Nation

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

6
Nation

FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

7
Himachal

Snow in Shimla and Dalhousie; 260 roads blocked in Himachal

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 citizens lands in Mumbai

9
World

In Ukraine’s Lviv, owners of cat café refuse to leave because of their felines

10
Punjab

Congress, SAD, AAP object to Centre ending Punjab, Haryana’s permanent membership in BBMB

Don't Miss

View All
Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Top Stories

Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...

‘Talks only way out’, India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials Modi

'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi

Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...

Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...

Contact GoI officials on border: Embassy

Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy

ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings

Running out of supplies: Students at Kharkiv

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...

Cities

View All

Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ensure safe return of students: Research academy to Centre

24x7 control room in Amritsar for those stuck in Ukraine

Several councillors in race for Amritsar Mayor’s coveted post

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes buses parked illegally outside Hall Gate

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC to take a call tomorrow

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC House to take a call tomorrow

Tricity students stranded in Ukraine keep kin posted

10 tricity families spend sleepless nights

Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Chandigarh to digitise land records, maps soon

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy major sites for Indian students taking refuge

10 Nawanshahr residents stranded in Ukraine: DC

Cyclists pedal from Kerala against female foeticide

Over 53,000 children to get polio drops in Nawanshahr

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Woman among 3 arrested with 4-kg opium

Traffic jam on Chandigarh Road as electricity pole falls due to winds

Form panel to probe issue of 57,862 illegal constructions: MC chief to Principal Secy

After rain, condition of potholed roads turns worse in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Over 200 alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Punjabi University to float tenders for roadwork

Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses