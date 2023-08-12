On International Youth Day, here’s a look at some hit shows that have struck a chord with youngsters

Sheetal

In the realm of digital entertainment, there’s a surge in youth-centric content that resonates with the aspirations, struggles and dynamics of the younger generation. More and more creators have become the voice of diverse stories and perspectives, embracing the experiences and challenges faced by today’s youth. This International Youth Day, we bring a list of top-notch content that struck a chord with youngsters globally.

Apt adaptations

Gone are the days when youth-centric content was limited to romantic comedies and college dramas. Today, we witness stories that delve into various themes, including mental health, career choices, relationships, societal pressures and personal growth. One such show which became an instant hit among college-goers was Class, released in February, 2023. The series was adapted from another successful Spanish show, Elite, created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. While the storyline of the Indian adaptation was more or less the same, yet director Ashim Ahluwalia was able to deliver a powerful package of a thriller set in a college.

It further introduced a set of young actors. The story is based on three teenagers — a studious Muslim girl Saba Manzoor (Madhyama Segal), sensible and level-headed Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki (Piyush Khati) and cool dude Balli (Cwaayal Singh) — who are from slums but join an elite high school through a scholarship programme, which starts a class war between the rich and the poor kids..

Wednesday

Meanwhile, some other loved thrillers among teens include 13 Reason Why, Riverdale and Wednesday. 13 Reasons Why is an adaptation of a young adult novel by the same name written by Jay Asher in 2007. It has talked about many sensitive topics like mental health and bullying although its graphic content might be unsettling. Netflix series, Riverdale, a psychological drama, is an adaption of the Archies comics. The story revolves around Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica, who tackle the problems of being teenagers in a town that is rife with sinister happenings and blood-thirsty criminals.

The recent release, Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega has become a pop-culture phenomenon after its release. It revived not only the famous Adam’s Family’s dark humour, but also the gothic culture for Gen Z.

Kota Factory

Light-hearted dramas

Comedies and lighthearted shows on teenage life are equally popular, including Mindy Kaling’s show Never Have I Ever on Netflix. It is the first teen drama with an Indian lead actor. The show’s popularity earned it four seasons. The series culminated in June, 2023. College Romance is another series which delivered its fourth and final season this year. The Viral Fever aka TVF’s production, it features college friends Bagga, Naira, Karan, Deepika, Dhatrapriya, Harry and Ravie. They instantly became favourite characters due to their relatable traits.

On pride

One of the must-watched show, Sex Education, actually educates on so many levels. It has initiated dialogue on many topics that are otherwise stereotyped. The show’s diverse characters provide both entertainment and education, breaking taboos along the way. It also gives a refreshing perspective on the challenges young people face while exploring their identities. Netflix series, Glamorous, created by Jordon Nardino, also revolves around Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer person who lands a job for a legendary makeup mogul and tries to revolutionise the fashion industry.

Stranger Things

Sci-fi and magic

Netflix’ successful series Stranger Things is led by teenagers saving the world from a dangerous enemy. Created by Duffer brothers (Matt & Ross Duffer), this sci-fi is set in 1980s Indiana, where a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. A true binge-worthy gem that keeps you hooked, it has record viewership on the streaming platform and has been renewed for fifth season.

Locke & Key is a fantasy-horror series based on the comic book by the same name. The third and last season was released in 2022. It revolved around three children of Locke family who after their father’s death moved to a fictional town to live in their family home called Keyhouse. The house has some mysterious keys, which later lead to magical incidents.

Peer pressure

Kota Factory narrates the stories of students preparing for JEE and NEET across India. Juggling humour and pathos, Kota Factory excels in capturing the essence of student life, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking a heartfelt and authentic portrayal of the education system’s challenges.

There’s another that delves into post college stress of becoming an IAS officer. Titled Aspirants, this YouTube series created a buzz among the masses. The popularity was such that the show has got two spin-offs, SK Sir Ki Class and Sandeep Bhaiya, based on two titular characters of Aspirants. The former was released in February whereas the latter came out in June. The show delves into the challenges of preparation, relationships and self-discovery.

