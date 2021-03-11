On Irrfan Khan's death anniversary son Babil Khan remembers dad, pens a note of love and longing

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

It was on this day two years back when Irrfan Khan bid adieu to this world. A par-excellence actor, his works are celebrated in the Indian film industry and he also marked a name for himself in Hollywood with films including Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Namesake, The Warrior, Inferno and others.

On Irrfan’s second death anniversary, his son Babil shared a picture of the actor and wrote a heartfelt note remembering his ‘baba’ and what was it like to have him around. Babil also mentioned he is not ready to move on. The note reads, “Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic."

He ended the note with a poem for Irrfan. It says, “You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil.”

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and went through treatment for close to 2 years. The actor married Sutapa sikdar in 1995 and they have two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Babil has been getting offers to act for a while now. He is also set to make his Bollywood debut with Qala. A Clean Slate Filmz project, it also stars Tripti Dimri. Babil also has web series Railway Men in the pipeline.

#babil #irrfan khan