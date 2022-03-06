On Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, we have tons of loved-up wishes and some never-before-seen pictures by Arjun, Khushi and Boney Kapoor

A screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 6

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday on March 6 and if you are thinking how her big day went, a look at her Instagram stories will leave you surprised. There are tons of birthday wishes from her loved ones that have filled her social media handles. Her family surprised Janhvi fans with some special pictures from the archives.

Starting with her father Boney Kapoor, he shared some life advice for Janhvi with an posted an adorable childhood photo of the birthday girl, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta.”

Her younger sister and partner-in-crime Khushi Kapoor had some love-filled words for Janhvi. And this wish too included a childhood photo of the two of them. Smiling for the lens, the two sisters are hand in glove. Khushi captioned it, “Happy birthday to my everything.”

Janhvi's half-brother actor Arjun Kapoor has wished her in style. Arjun Kapoor shared a cool photo with Janhvi, which looks like an attempt at photobombing by the big bro, and makes it so special. In the caption Arjun said, “I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life.”

Janhvi Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “Hahaha cute.”

Janhvi also received another loved-up birthday wish from her half-sister, Anshula Kapoor. Anshula shared a photo where she is kissing Janhvi on the cheek as the latter pouts. The caption read, “HBD lover Janhvi Kapoor. A year older. A year bolder. Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You're my Bae, I love you (more than you love tiramisu.)”

