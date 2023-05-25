On Karan Johar's birthday, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and others extend wishes

ANI

Mumbai, May 25

On the occasion of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture on her stories which she captioned, "Happppyyy Birthdayyy. Here's to your bestest year ahead."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday, may your day be filled with lights, camera and endless celebrations."

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, "Happy birthday to the brightest guiding light. Love you so so much. The best, the strongest, the most sensitive, the most honest, the most entertaining, the most selfless, the most giving, the biggest support, the maker of so much magic (the list can go on forever) wish you all the joy and peace and love in the world."

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy birthday I can't wait for the people to see the magic you've created with #rockyauranikipremkahani it's a piece of your heart plus so much more. I hope this years everything you've ever wished for and more. Love you."

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy Happy birthday. Have a wonderful year!"

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a string of pictures and wrote, "Happy happy Birthday my darling @karanjohar .. of knowing you before, then and through all the memories and moments of our lives, from wedding dances together to celebrating our children to the joys of successful films to being the brother in arms (you came in Anil's dahej ) .. thank you for being there, love you through it all."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Actor Anil Kapoor shared the poster of 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and captioned, "Happy Birthday. Congratulations on completing 25 remarkable years at the pinnacle of Indian show business. Wishing you continues success, immense joy and countless milestones ahead. Keep shining brightly, my friend."

Designer Manish Malhotra shared a string of pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday karan .. 30 years of friendship and that many years of working with @dharmamovies .. from all the travel to our discussions on clothes , movies and life and posing for the camera you pout much more than me .. and most importantly our honesty to each other .. @karanjohar #friendsforever lots of love have the best year ahead."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the best. Love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar's next directorial is 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

