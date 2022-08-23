On KK's 54th birth anniversary, his wife and daughter share fond memories of iconic singer, ‘will miss wishing you 500 times today’

ANI
Mumbai, August 23
On the occasion of the 54th birth anniversary of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, his daughter Taamara shared a heartfelt note with an old picture.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Taamara wished her dad late singer KK with a sweet message.
In the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you're eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don't worry we're not gonna let mom feel sad today, we'll annoy her so she's angry. Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it's all for you."
In the picture, baby Taamara could be seen feeding her dad cake while holding mother's hand.
Here's the photo:
View this post on Instagram
Further extending the birthday wishes, the late singer's wife Jyothy Krishna shared a throwback picture with a caption. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts."
In the picture, young KK was seen hugging his wife while sitting on a bed.
Take a look at this cute photo:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, on the occasion of Friendship Day, Taamara and KK's son Nakul Krishna dropped the new version of the 'Yaaron' song that was originally sung by none other than the singer.
KK was best known for his songs, like 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites' and more, breathed his last on May 31, 2022. He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
