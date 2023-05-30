On Krushna Abhishek's birthday, wife Kashmera Shah calls him 'man who doesn't make his family cry', shares a special story with , pens long note

ANI

Mumbai, May 30

Actor Kashmera Shah on Tuesday morning, penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Krushna Abhishek.

Taking to Instagram, Kashmera shared a picture and wrote, "I had thousands of pictures of yours to post today to wish you Happy Birthday but the reason I chose this particular picture and no other glam picture is because I wanted you to know that this was the moment I realized what a beautiful dad you were. I remember going to the farmers market and suddenly when we got off it got very cold. We had forgotten Krishaang's jacket at home as it was very sunny just five minutes prior to this. And without thinking you removed your thick t shirt and made him wear it. I know you were very cold but you wanted your child to not feel cold. I know the world sees you as the man that makes them laugh but I want them to see you as the man that does Not make his family cry. That is the most important thing for any woman. Love you now and forever my Cuddle and a very happy birthday and many more to come."

Here's the post:

In the picture, Krushna could be seen posing with his son in casual outfits.

Soon after Kashmera shared the picture, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Krushna's sister Arti Singh commented, "Love u both . Happy family always together. happy birthday abu." "Happy birthday Krushna sir," a fan wrote.

Comedian Kapil Sharma also wished Krushna and shared a picture which he captioned, "Happy birthday mere bhai @krushna30 hamesha khush raho,tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho bahut sara pyaar."

Take a look:

Krushna, who is currently tickling the funny bone of the audience with his acts on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has earlier acted in several other movies such as 'Entertainment', 'Bol Bachchan' and 'Marne Bhi Do Yaaron' and 'Kya Kool Hain Hum 3'.

