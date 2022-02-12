On My Name Is Khan's 12th anniversary, Karan Johar says 'put all our soul into making'

Mumbai, February 12
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday celebrated the 12th anniversary of his Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer “My Name is Khan” and said the film is a “precious part of his heart”.
The 2012 drama revolved around a Muslim man (Khan) from India with Asperger's Syndrome, who travels a long journey across the US to meet President Barack Obama, after his world falls apart due to 9/11 terror attacks in the country. Kajol played his onscreen wife.
Released on February 12, 2010, “My Name is Khan” did well at the box office and received critical acclaim.
Taking to Twitter, the 49-year-old director shared some iconic moments from the film, with the song ‘Noor-E-Khuda' being played in the backdrop.
“A precious piece of my heart turns 12 today, one that my team & I put all our soul into making...only to receive unparalleled love in return from you all! #12YearsOfMyNameIsKhan @iamsrk @itsKajolD @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies,” Johar wrote.
The movie, jointly produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, was screened as a part of the 60th Berlin International Film Festival's official selection in 2010.
