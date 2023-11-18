On Nayanthara's 39th birthday, hubby Vignesh Shivan shares adorable picture, R Madhavan posts warm wishes too

IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, November 18

Malayalam star Nayanthara is celebrating her 39th birthday and on her special day, the actress has been wished by many people such as Vignesh Shivan, and R. Madhavan.

Nayanthara's husband Vignesh, who is a renowned Tamil director, wished his wife on social media, and shared a clip where they cut her birthday cake.

He captioned the post on Instagram: “All the beauty and meaning of my life is you...”

The grand candlelit chocolate cake was adorned with the words: “Happy Birthday my Uyir Ulagam.”

In Tamil, these terms roughly translate to ‘life' and ‘world'. As such, Vignesh called the actress his ‘world' and his ‘life'.

He also shared an adorable picture of his wife and twins on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday My thangamey."

Nayanthara started dating Vignesh back in 2015 after their collaboration in the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', before getting hitched and tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mahabalipuram in 2022.

Madhavan wished the ‘Jawan' actress on his Instagram story.

He wrote: “Wish you a very, very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead, both for your sake, and mine (laugh emoji) my dear @nayanthara…so very happy and elated to have you in our lives.”

After her massive Bollywood debut with ‘Jawan', the actress will next be seen in the Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food' on December 1, 2023.

