On their first wedding anniversary, Yami Gautam packs a surprise video with a loving message for hubby Aditya Dhar: Watch

Chandigarh, June 4

On June 4, 2021, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot. One year later, on their first wedding anniversary, the couple shared a special video with some unforgettable moments from their wedding festivities.

Beaming with joy, the two can be seen thoroughly enjoying every little ritual. A glimpse of Yami’s ancestral home where the intimate wedding took place, the celebrations around her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony and the two takings wedding vows, there’s a bit of everything in the video, which end with the words, “Thank you for being in my life. Happy anniversary”.

As Yami dropped the video on her Instagram, she wrote, “For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life 🙂 Happy 1st Anniversary!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Aditya, who won a National Award for his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared the same video with the same caption on his Instagram to wish Yami.

Yami’s sister Surilie also took to her Instagram to wish the couple on their wedding anniversary. She shared a picture from Yami’s wedding and wrote, “To a lifetime of happy anniversaries #eternallove @yamigautam @adityadharfilms @jasrajsinghbhatti.”

Here's Surilie's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surilie Gautam (@s_u_r_i_l_i_e)

Surilie also posted a few unseen pictures from Yami’s pre-wedding rituals. Take a look:

A screenshot of Surilie's Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Surilie's Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Surilie's Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Surilie's Instagram Stories.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together on Uri: The Surgical Strike. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests. It was just their close family members in attendance. After the wedding, the couple surprised their fans with the announcement on their social media accounts. After the wedding, Yami dropped a picture on Instagram and wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Work wise, Yami has OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, there’s also Lost in the pipeline. Aditya, on the other hand, has The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal.

