 On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, Parineeti Chopra’s heartfelt wish for her ‘Mimi didi’ comes with unseen picture : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, Parineeti Chopra’s heartfelt wish for her ‘Mimi didi’ comes with unseen picture

On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, Parineeti Chopra’s heartfelt wish for her ‘Mimi didi’ comes with unseen picture

Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of their sisterhood in a picture from her engagement

On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, Parineeti Chopra’s heartfelt wish for her ‘Mimi didi’ comes with unseen picture

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra in a throwback picture. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 18

As Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, birthday wishes have been pouring in but the global star received a sweet wish from her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra, who never miss a chance to wish her 'Mimi' didi on special occasions.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti wished her 'Mimi' didi with a cute picture.

Parineeti shared an adorable moment of Priyanka from her engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti is seen seated on a chair for the engagement ceremony while Priyanka stands in front doing her bridesmaid's duties by adjusting bride-to-be maang tikka. The picture showcased the love and bond of the Chopra sisters.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi.. thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU."

From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years.

Her acting skills definitely helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for 20 years and with every project, she has always giver her best. From 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' to 'Citadel', our Desi girl has come a long way in her career.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'.

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.

'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

Parineeti, on the other hand, will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

#Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra #Priyanka Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

2
Nation

UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

3
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

5
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

6
Punjab

Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from Punjab

7
Nation

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

8
Chandigarh

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

9
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

10
Himachal What our readers say

Road being metalled during rainfall

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Opposition alliance to be called INDIA, 11-member coordination committee to be set up

Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

Meeting expected to pass a resolution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh...

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl’s family members over love affair

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks