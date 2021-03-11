On Raksha Bandhan, celebs talk about the lovely bond they share with siblings and the valuable advice they have cherished

Sheetal

It’s Raksha Bandhan and while Akshay Kumar celebrates this special bond with his sisters in theatres, we bring you candid feelings from within the industry. Whether different passions or working in the same industry, here are celebs who share that tying rakhi while praying for your sibling’s happiness, prosperity and success is an amazing feeling.

Special feeling

“The fact that my sister Yami is so selfless and full of love makes our bond special. Our brother is just 19, but he is very clear about his goals. Sometimes he does not revert to calls, but that is okay as he is busy with studies. It is a big support when your sibling is in the same industry, as you get constant guidance and backing. Yami has been that factor in my life. And since Ojas is younger, a lot of advice and guidance goes from my side to him. Yami has always told me to back my talent, which has really helped.” — Surilie Gautam, Actress

Strong bond

Rashami Desai and I weren’t born as siblings, but she ties the rakhi to me since the time we used to do the show Uttaran together. I love that our bond has stayed strong, even if we don’t meet regularly now. I just need her love and blessings on this day. On every Raksha Bandhan, I personally choose gifts for her. Her big advice to me was not to make any friends in the industry and I have stuck to that. — Mrunal Jain, Actor

Gift of time

I am the only sister, so both my brothers have been very protective. My bond with Bakhtiyar is more like a friend to me. Although I am the elder one, he always bosses over me. The special thing about him is that he will stick around you the whole time. The best gift I could get is his time from the busy schedule! Since we are from the same industry, we are always there for each other. We do hold discussions when stuck with something.” — Delnaaz Irani, Actress

Soul sister

Jay Zaveri with his sister

I have one sister and love her a lot. Raksha Bandhan is more significant for my sister because she is always expecting some expensive gift from my side. Our relationship is like that of cartoon characters Tom and Jerry! She is daadi ma and a good support in my life. Whenever I am in a difficult situation or have some decisions to make, she is ready to listen and help. — Jay Zaveri, Actor

Good listener

Mohit Malhotra with his sister

This Raksha Bandhan, my sister has sent a rakhi as I will not be able to go to Delhi because of my shoot schedules. So, we will celebrate over a Zoom call. I share a very good bond with her. She always gives me good advice. — Mohit Malhotra, Actor

Party together

Aditya Deshmukh with his bhabhi

We usually go to our cousin’s place to party. I don’t have a sister, but love my cousin sisters. I have a real brother and we do fight. Our thought processes don’t match most of the time. That’s where my bhabhi steps in and acts like my sister. She is like the mediator between my brother and me. I share everything with her. — Aditya Deshmukh, Actor