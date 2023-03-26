 On Ram Charan's birthday, here are some special pictures that show he is a family man : The Tribune India

On Ram Charan's birthday, here are some special pictures that show he is a family man

'RRR' star Ram Charan loves to spend time with his family

On Ram Charan's birthday, here are some special pictures that show he is a family man

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Kamineni and pet Rhyme. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, March 26

It's been 16 years since Ram Charan made his acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's directorial 'Chirutha' and from that very moment he has been surprising the audience with his versatile performances.

Apart from professional life, Ram Charan knows how to balance and spend time with his family. He is not only a superstar but a doting husband, a dutiful son, a big brother and soon-to-be a father. Playing all the roles so beautifully is not an easy task, especially for an actor but Ram Charan surely knows how to do it and has been giving his fans family goals. So, on the occasion of her 38th birthday, let's take a look at his beautiful family moments.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Ram and Upasana Shahid are one of the power couples in town. Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they are sticking with each other in thick and thin.

From family get-togethers to Oscar wins, the lovebirds never miss inspiring us with their love and couple goals.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi

There is no need to define a few bonds!! Ram shares a very healthy bond with his father Pankaj Kapur. The actor often shares pictures with his mentor for life and captioned it, "the man who gave us everything."

Ram Charan and Surekha Konidala

Some things never change!! Dedicating first Instagram post to flooding his account with pictures of his first love who is none other than Ram's mother Surekha Konidala.

Ram Charan and sisters- Sushmita and Sreeja Kalyan

A brother who is never bored of bugging his sisters. Ram is not behind in this. He is often seen having fun banter with his Sushmita and Sreeja Kalyan. From celebrating birthdays to go on vacations. The actor also gives us sibling goals and tricks on how to annoy them.

Ram Charan and Rhyme

Meet Ram and Upasana fur baby Rhyme, who is often seen to with the duo. Whether it's RRR film promotions, Oscars, airports to shooting sets. Ram never leaves home without taking his pet dog along. From kissing to cuddling with Rhyme, he is all hearts for the little one.

Family

Some cute family moments are captured in the frame. From all the occasions celebrated together.

happy birthday to family man and superstar Ram Charan!

#Chiranjeevi #ram charan #Upasana Kamineni

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

5
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

6
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

7
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

8
J & K

Couple detained in Jammu area for having links with Papalpreet Singh

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh should surrender: Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lay foundation stone of centre

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...

Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

Super Sunday: Nikhat, Lovlina win World Championships title

Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Vietnam's Nguyen Thi...

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot’s ‘presence of mind’ saves three on board

The chopper’s rotors and airframe have been damaged, and an ...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

A pageant of culture

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

2 POs booked on court orders

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium