On Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first wedding anniversary, moms Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan drop loved-up posts

ANI

Mumbai, April 14

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, and have been receiving best wishes from fans and family members ever since the clock struck twelve.

Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor put up a special message for the lovebirds on her Instagram Story.

"Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings," she wrote, adding a beautiful picture from the couple's intimate wedding ceremony.

In the image, we can see Alia and Ranbir busy doing pooja. One can also spot the late Rishi Kapoor's photo frame being placed on a table kept next to Ranbir.

Alia's mom Soni Razdan also wished the couple in an adorable way.

Sharing a string of images of Ranbir and Alia from their D-Day, she wrote, "On this day last year my sweet's promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is an active social media user, chose to make Ranbir and Alia's special day more special with a heartfelt post.

"Happy first anniversary to Raha's mummy and daddy," Riddhima wrote.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year.

Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai. For the special day, the duo twinned in ivory.

Alia ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. The sheer saree was adorned with fine tilla work and was teamed with a matching blouse featuring quarter sleeves and a V-neckline. She accessorised her wedding attire with a heavy choker necklace, matching jhumkas and a matha patti all from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Ranbir, on the other hand, Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani by the same designer. He accentuated his groom look with shawl decked in zari maori embroidery and a long pearl necklace.

2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet.

#alia bhatt #neetu kapoor #ranbir kapoor #soni razdan